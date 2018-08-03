China loses spot as world's number 2 stock market: Report

China's stock market has been overtaken as the world's second-biggest by Japan's, having been swiped this year by the threat of a trade war with the United States and slowing economic growth.

Data from Bloomberg News in intra-day trade showed the value of equities on the mainland had slipped behind those in their neighbouring country for the first time since taking the number-two spot in 2014.

The figures showed Chinese stocks were worth USD 6.09 trillion, compared with USD 6.17 trillion in Japan.