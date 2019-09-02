App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

China lodges WTO trade complaint against US

"The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied and resolutely opposed to that. In accordance with relevant WTO rules, China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement published on its website.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China on Monday said it had lodged a complaint against the US with the World Trade Organization (WTO), one day after new tariffs imposed by Washington on billions of dollars of Chinese goods came into force.

Washington moved ahead Sunday with the new tariffs on Chinese imports as it stepped up a high-pressure campaign aimed at compelling Beijing to sign a new trade deal.

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #US-China trade war #world #WTO

