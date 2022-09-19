 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China lodges complaint after Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan in a Chinese invasion

Reuters
Sep 19, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to activities that split the nation apart, said Mao Ning, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

"There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China," said Mao.

first published: Sep 19, 2022 01:18 pm
