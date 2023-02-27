 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China lithium probe shuts down about a tenth of global supply

Bloomberg
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

A brine pool is seen at a Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama Desert, Chile, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Almost three-quarters of the worlds lithium raw materials come from mines in Australia or briny lakes in Chile, giving them leverage with customers scrambling to tie-up supplies. The mining nations hope to bring refining and manufacturing plants that could help kickstart domestic technology industries. Photographer: Cristobal Olivares/Bloomberg

China’s lithium industry is reeling as its top production hub — responsible for around a tenth of the world’s supply — faces sweeping closures amid a government probe of environmental infringements.

Some lithium operations in Yichun, Jiangxi province, have been halted after Beijing officials arrived over the past week to investigate alleged violations at lithium mines, Yicai newspaper reported Sunday, citing unnamed local government staff.

The lithium industry has boomed in Yichun over the past year as prices for the battery material rocketed, and some companies had already been targeted for infringements including incidents of pollution. This broader crackdown involves officials from central government departments including the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Analysts said the crackdown would lead to significant mine stoppages.