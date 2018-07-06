China likely to lift ban on import of oilmeals from India: SEA

The ongoing trade war between the US and China may force the latter to reconsider the ban imposed on import of oilmeals from India, industry body SEA said today.

China has banned import of Indian oilmeals since 2012. Prior to the ban, the neighbouring country used to import nearly half a million tonnes of oilmeals from India.

Oilmeals are mainly used as animal feed.

"The ongoing trade dispute between USA and China has created a lot of uncertainty and forcing China to look out to other origins for their requirements of soybean and oilmeals.

This has compelled China to relook its ban imposed for importing of oilmeals from India," Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

This will open up Chinese market for India. "Of course, this is subject to clarification about phytosanitory certificate for export of oilmeals from here," it said.

SEA said it has requested the Commerce Ministry to seek clarification from the Chinese AQSIQ authority about phytosanitory certificate conditions.

The country has exported 1,66,833 tonnes of oilmeals to various other countries during June, which is lower than 2,51,124 tonnes shipped in the same month last year, the SEA's latest data showed.

However, the overall shipments remained higher at 6,54,774 tonnes during the April-June period of this fiscal, when compared with 5,99,346 tonnes in the year-ago period.

Maximum quantity of oilmeals is exported to Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand and France.