China likely considering disaster clause in Phase 1 deal with US

China is likely considering using a disaster-related clause in its Phase 1 trade deal with the United States due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 500 and infected tens of thousands, the Global Times reported on Thursday.The Global Times, published by the official People's Daily newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, cited an unnamed Chinese trade expert close to the government as saying a decision on launching a consultation with the United States on the disaster clause is unlikely until the end of the first quarter.
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:41 am