China launches remote sensing satellite

China has successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite into space, official media reported on Monday.

The satellite was launched on Sunday night from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, the report said.

The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit.

The two satellites will be used for scientific experiments, land resources survey, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.