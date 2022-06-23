English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China launches new batch of three remote sensing satellites

    The satellites were launched as the second batch of the Yaogan-35 family at 10:22 a.m. (local time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

    PTI
    June 23, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    China on Thursday successfully launched three new remote sensing satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, official media reported.

    The satellites were launched as the second batch of the Yaogan-35 family at 10:22 a.m. (local time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

    The satellites will be mainly used to conduct science experiments, land resource surveys, yield estimation of agricultural products and disaster prevention and reduction, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

    This launch marked the 424th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets. On November 6, China launched a batch of three Yaogan-35 satellites.

    The Long March carrier rocket series, developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, is responsible for about 96.4 percent of all the launch missions in China.
    PTI
    Tags: #China #satellites #Sichuan #Xichang Satellite Launch Centre
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 10:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.