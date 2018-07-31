App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

China launches high-resolution Earth observation satellite to monitor BRI

The Gaofen-11 satellite was launched on a Long March 4B rocket at 11 am (local time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China today successfully launched an optical remote sensing satellite, as part of its high-resolution Earth observation project which will also provide data for the Belt and Road Initiative, official media reported. The Gaofen-11 satellite was launched on a Long March 4B rocket at 11 am (local time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It was the 282nd flight mission by a Long March carrier rocket.

The satellite can be used for land survey, urban planning, road network design, agriculture, and disaster relief.

Its data will also be used for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the report said.

China had unveiled the BRI in 2013 with an aim to link Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe with a network of land and sea routes.

China launched the Gaofen project in 2010.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 12:32 pm

