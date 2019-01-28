App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

China launches 5G base station in Tibet-Qinghai region

The service was opened last week in the city of Xining, Qinghai Province, according to the Qinghai subsidiary of the telecom firm China Mobile.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China has opened its first 5G base station for the Qinghai-Tibet plateau region, a media report said on Sunday.

The service was opened last week in the city of Xining, Qinghai Province, according to the Qinghai subsidiary of the telecom firm China Mobile.

Currently, part of the city's downtown area is covered by 5G service, having the peak download speed of 1.3 Giga byte per second (Gbps), about 10 times that of 4G service, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The high-altitude province of Qinghai has lagged behind in infrastructure construction.

In April 2018, the local government vowed to develop new wireless technologies such as 5G network, the report said, adding that the province also plans to offer information services, such as virtual reality and tele-medicine, thanks to faster internet speeds.

The company officials said that the 5G service is expected to improve the communication between Qinghai's Tibetan-populated areas and the rest of the country by closing their information service gap.

On Friday, a 5G base station was launched in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province, making it the first 5G-covered airport in the country.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 08:18 am

tags #5G #China #Technology #World News

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.