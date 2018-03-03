App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 03, 2018 09:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

China kicks off parliament season to ratify move to remove term limit for Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to appoint four Vice Premiers to work on popular programmes like poverty relief, environmental protection and improving economy which would enhance his image at home.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As he set to cement his power removing two term limit, Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to appoint four Vice Premiers to work on popular programmes like poverty relief, environmental protection and improving economy which would enhance his image at home.

Speculation about the appointment of four Vice Premiers came as China today commenced its well-choreographed annual parliament which was expected to endorse the ruling the Communist Party of China (CPC) proposal to amend the Constitution removing the two-term rule for President and Vice President. China now has two Vice Premiers.

The proposal sparked off speculation that Xi who is on course to become modern China's Emperor, wielding unquestionable power exercised by the party founder, Mao Zedong in the heydays of revolution is working on populist agenda which would contribute to his public image.

In the course of next two weeks the China Peoples Political Consultative Conference, (CPPCC) an advisory body and the National Peoples Congress, (NPC) would meet to clear a broad agenda.

related news

The CPPCC spokesman Wang Guoqing kicked off the political season today with a nationally televised press conference in which he took selected questions mostly from the Chinese official media on issues like poverty alleviation, US plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium etc.

Conspicuous by their absence was any questions on removal of the two term limit for President and Vice President which made headlines at home and abroad. The NPC often referred as rubber stand Parliament for its routine endorsement of the CPC proposals is set to meet from March 5 with the presentation of work report by Premier Li Keqiang.

During the next two weeks, various Ministers including Foreign Minister Wang Yi would address the media. The season will end with the press conference by Li.

This may be the last tenure for several Ministers as the CPC has already finalised new set of Ministers and officials as they have completed five year terms. There will be a compete makeover of the government. The seven-member all powerful Standing Committee of the CPC, which rules the country is also set for a change as barring Xi and Li the rest have retired.

A new Standing Committee had been elected last by the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the CPC. Hong Kong-based the 'South China Morning Post' has reported that that Xi has identified four CPC officials — Hu Chunhua, Han Zheng, Liu He and He Lifeng, for the post of vice premiers who are likely to be put in charge of the Chinese President's top three priorities of poverty relief, evironmental protection, the control of economic risks.

tags #Current Affairs #international politics #World News

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC