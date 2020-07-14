App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China June exports unexpectedly rise 0.5% year-on-year, imports up 2.7%

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would fall 1.5% from a year earlier after a 3.3% drop in May.

Reuters

China's exports in June unexpectedly rose 0.5% from a year earlier, and imports increased 2.7%, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would fall 1.5% from a year earlier after a 3.3% drop in May.

Imports were estimated to have contracted 10.0%, versus a decline of 16.7% in May.

Close
China posted a trade surplus of $46.42 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a $58.60 billion surplus and $62.93 billion surplus in May.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 09:22 am

tags #China #Exports #imports #World News

