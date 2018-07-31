App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 08:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China July official factory PMI falls to 51.2, below expectations

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday fell to 51.2 in July, from 51.5 in June, but remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction for the 24th straight month.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Growth in China's manufacturing sector cooled for the second straight month in July, official data showed on Tuesday, a sign factories face challenges as the trade dispute between Beijing and Washington worsens.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the reading to dip to 51.3.

The survey come after the country logged a modest slowdown in its economic growth in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter, as the government's multi-year efforts to tackle debt risks begin to weigh on growth and the trade war with the United States threatens exports.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 08:13 am

