China July exports surprise, rise 3.3%; imports fall 5.6%

China's exports unexpectedly rose in July, growing 3.3% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday, despite mounting U.S. trade pressure.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected exports would fall 2.0%, after a 1.3% decline in June.

Imports in July fell 5.6% from a year earlier, less than a predicted fall of 8.3% and moderating from a 7.3% drop in June.

That left China with a trade surplus of $45.06 billion in July, compared with a $50.98 billion surplus in June. Analysts had forecast $40 billion.

The United States sharply raised tariffs on some Chinese imports in May and Beijing retaliated, escalating a year-long trade war between the world's largest economies.