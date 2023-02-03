 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China January services activity expands for first time in five months: Caixin PMI

Reuters
Feb 03, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 52.9 in January from 48.0 in December, above the 50-point mark which indicates expansion in activity, marking an end to a four-month contraction.

China's services activity in January expanded for the first time in five months as spending and travel got a boost from the lifting of stringent COVID-19 curbs, sending business confidence to near 12-year highs, a private sector survey showed on Friday.

The reading mirrored the results of a larger official services PMI published earlier this week, adding to evidence of a rebound in activity in the world's second-largest economy as disruptions from reopening fade.

Beijing's abrupt abolishment of pandemic curbs and faster-than-expected peaking of infections that boosted demand for services, especially during the week-long Lunar New Year holidays, set the stage for a faster and fuller economic recovery.