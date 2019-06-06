China issues 5G licences to four firms: Report

Beijing had granted licences at the end of 2018 to China's three state-owned carriers to conduct 5G trials but this is the first time it has given the go-ahead for full commercial deployment.
China's industry ministry granted 5G licences to China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Broadcasting Network Corp on Thursday, the state broadcaster CCTV said.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 07:58 am