China industry minister Xiao Yaqing under investigation: state media

FILE PHOTO: Xiao Yaqing, chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

China’s minister of industry and information technology, Xiao Yaqing, has been placed under investigation for suspected violation of discipline and law, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

No other details were immediately available.