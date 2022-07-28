English
    China industry minister Xiao Yaqing under investigation: state media

    Reuters
    July 28, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
    FILE PHOTO: Xiao Yaqing, chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

    FILE PHOTO: Xiao Yaqing, chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

    China’s minister of industry and information technology, Xiao Yaqing, has been placed under investigation for suspected violation of discipline and law, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.

    No other details were immediately available.
    Reuters
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 02:21 pm
