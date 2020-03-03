App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 10:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China in push to bolster rice output in face of coronavirus

A lockdown on the movement of people to contain the spread of the coronavirus has raised fears that farmers will be unable to plough their fields and sow crops.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China must not let grain output decline this year, a government working group said on Tuesday, amid worries that measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak could hurt food security in the world's most populous country.

Only weeks before the start of spring planting, the central government's work group on managing the coronavirus ordered provinces to mobilise farmers and guarantee that planted acreage and grain output remain stable.

A lockdown on the movement of people to contain the spread of the coronavirus has raised fears that farmers will be unable to plough their fields and sow crops.

Close

Hubei province, the virus epicentre with the strictest lockdown, produced 9% of China's rice crop in 2019.

related news

In a statement posted on the government's website, the group also said that regions with good growing conditions should restore double-cropping of rice, reversing recent policy of targeting higher-quality grain over quantity.

It also said they should try to expand the planted acreage of early crop rice and reduce the amount of land left fallow.

China last week raised the floor price to be paid to farmers for indica rice purchased for state reserves, signalling increasing support for production of the crop.

The price was set at 2,420 yuan ($346.91) per tonne for early indica rice and 2,540 yuan for mid-season and late-crop indica, each increasing by 20 yuan a tonne from last year's price.

It was the first increase to the state's minimum rice purchase prices since 2014.

The government notice also urged officials to help farmers facing a labour shortage to avoid the risk of arable land being left untended.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 10:26 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #rice #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.