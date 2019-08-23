China in defensive mode at UNSC over Kashmir issue

After it failed to move a formal and open session on the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), China is understood to have adopted a wait-and-watch policy, The Economic Times has reported.

While Beijing is closely monitoring the situation in Kashmir, China is said to be on standby mode before making a fresh move at the UNSC to internationalise the issue at the behest of all-weather ally Pakistan.

A source familiar with the issue told the newspaper, “It appears that China has decided to adopt a wait-and-watch policy since it failed to impress the UNSC to convene a formal session on Kashmir and issue a statement. Beijing may swing into action and back Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise the issue if any protests break out in Kashmir.”

India is keeping a close watch on China’s moves, including any effort to move the UNSC under the peace and security element, the source said.

The report also cited a piece in China’s state-run Global Times titled ‘Pakistan unrelenting on Kashmir issue’, which seemed to have carried some advice for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The piece said, “Pakistan is taking an intransigent attitude in words and politics, but the country is still restrained in action. Khan needs to say strong words to pacify the Pakistani people."

Asserting that China’s stance on the Kashmir issue is “neutral”, the article in the state-run newspaper said, “China does not want to see an armed conflict between India and Pakistan, and we hope that the two countries can resolve their disputes peacefully.”