China's November imports, exports plunge owing to Covid rules

AFP
Dec 07, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Beijing's strict zero-Covid policy of snap lockdowns, travel curbs and daily mass testing has left businesses reeling, disrupted supply chains and dampened consumption.

China's imports and exports plunged in November to levels not seen since early 2020, as strict Covid restrictions hit the economy hard, according to official figures released Wednesday.

November imports fell 10.6 percent year-on-year, the biggest collapse since May 2020.

Exports fell by 8.7 percent year-on-year, the biggest drop since February 2020, when the country was mired in the early stages of the pandemic.

The threat of recession in the United States and Europe, coupled with soaring energy prices, is weakening demand for Chinese products.

After nationwide anti-lockdown protests last week, the government has signalled a shift in messaging and local authorities have begun easing some restrictions -- which may brighten the outlook in the coming months.