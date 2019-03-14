App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China hits back at 'prejudiced' US with own rights criticism

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highlighted abuses in Iran, South Sudan, Nicaragua and China in the department's annual "Country Reports on Human Rights Practices," but told reporters that China was "in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations".

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Citing poor media freedoms, racism and "ideological prejudice", China hit back on March 14 in unusually strong terms after the US State Department slammed China's rights record, including equating abuses on its Muslim minorities with the 1930s.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highlighted abuses in Iran, South Sudan, Nicaragua and China in the department's annual "Country Reports on Human Rights Practices," but told reporters that China was "in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations".

Michael Kozak, the head of the State Department's human rights and democracy bureau, said mistreatment of China's Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region was like hadn't been seen "since the 1930s", apparently referring to the policies of persecution of Hitler's Germany and Stalin's Soviet Union.

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the US report was as usual filled with "ideological prejudice" and groundless accusations, and that China had lodged a complaint with Washington about it.

related news

China fully safeguards human rights and China has made many achievements in this regard, he added.

"We also advise that the United States take a hard look at its own domestic human rights record, and first take care of its own affairs."

China has roundly rejected concern about its policies in Xinjiang, where rights groups say the government is operating internment camps holding a million or more Muslims. China says they are vocational training centres aimed at de-radicalisation.

Adding to Beijing's strong push-back, the Chinese government on March 14 issued its annual rebuttal to criticism from Washington about China's human rights record.

China's State Council, or Cabinet, said the United States was a self-styled "human rights defender," that has a human rights record which is "flawed and lackluster".

"The double standards of human rights it pursues are obvious," it said.

The report pointed to the high rate of gun deaths, racial discrimination, and also lack of media freedom, despite China being ranked 176 last year on the world press freedom index of Reporters Without Borders, ahead of only Syria, Turkmenistan, Eritrea and North Korea.

"Press freedom has come under unprecedented attack," it said, pointing to cases of reporters in the United States being arrested and prevented from doing their jobs.

"The US government continues to publicly and fiercely accuse the media and journalists of creating 'fake news' and creating an atmosphere of intimidation and hostility," the report said.

"Reporters' legal right to report has been violated," it added, pointing to cases of the White House stripping some reporters of press credentials.

There is no routine access to China's presidential office and no presidential spokesman. President Xi Jinping only very rarely takes questions from any reporters, let alone foreign media.

China's report cited reports by foreign news organisations, including Reuters, the BBC, Newsweek and the Washington Post, for evidence of rights abuses in the United States.

Human rights have long been a source of tension between the world's two largest economies, especially since 1989, when the United States imposed sanctions on China after a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

China routinely rejects criticism of its rights record and has pointed to its success at lifting millions out of poverty, and that nobody has the right to criticise its model of government.

But the ruling Communist Party brooks no political dissent and President Xi Jinping's administration has overseen a sweeping crackdown on rights lawyers and activists.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #China #US #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

US Human Rights Report Faults Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi Killing, Avoid ...

1st Meeting on Kartarpur Corridor "Constructive": Pakistan Foreign Off ...

Kamal Nath Govt to Withdraw Cases Slapped Against Farmers During BJP R ...

Dipa Qualifies for Final Round of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Excessive Hygiene Can Cause Antibiotic Resistance

Ajay-Alia Join Rajamouli's Telugu Action Film RRR, Aamir to Star in Fo ...

Dembele Out for up to a Month, Say Barcelona

Lee Chong Wei Likely to Delay Cancer Comeback Again

AgustaWestland: Tihar Officials Deny Christian Michel's Allegations of ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Kalank: Aditya Roy Kapur looks valiantly ready to fight a troop

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Aamir Khan announces Forrest Gump remake in Hindi on his 54th birthday ...

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.