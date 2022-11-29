 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China hints at relaxing zero-COVID policy amid global outcry over crackdown on protests

PTI
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Seeking to address international concerns, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China has been adjusting the zero-Covid policy based on the changing circumstances.

China on Tuesday said it will take steps to 'minimise' the impact of its draconian coronavirus lockdowns, amidst the unprecedented public protests against President Xi Jinping's stringent zero-COVID policy that evoked strong support from the UN, the US and other nations.

The anti-zero Covid protests in the last few days in several Chinese cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, which turned political with calls for Xi to step down showed signs of abetment with no demonstrations reported as police stepped up crackdown with visits to homes of protestors in different places.

"We will keep improving science-based maximum protection to people's lives and health and minimise the Covid impact on social economic development," he said at a press conference.

China will effectively control Covid and ensure stable economic performance, he said.

China maintains a strict zero-Covid policy under which local authorities clamp down on even small outbreaks with mass testing, quarantines and snap lockdowns.