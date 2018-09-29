App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China hikes 2019 non-state oil import quota to 202 million tonnes: Commerce Ministry

It is the second consecutive year that Beijing has increased the quota, which is equivalent to 4.04 million barrels per day

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday it will issue 202 million tonnes of crude oil import quotas for "non-state trade", generally meaning independent refiners, marking a 42-percent rise from this year's levels.

It is the second consecutive year that Beijing has increased the quota, which is equivalent to 4.04 million barrels per day (bpd).

The ministry said in a statement companies must submit their applications for the quotas by November 10.

The ministry did not provide a detailed breakdown of quota recipients, but they should include mostly independent refiners, which make up around two-thirds of the total.

The rise comes as at least two private refiners, Hengli Group and Zhejiang Petrochemical, prepare to launch commercial production of two new large plants.
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 02:54 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.