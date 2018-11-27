App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2018 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

China has to treat the US fairly, says Donald Trump

Trump was responding to a question about his meeting with President Xi in Buenos Aires later this week on the sidelines of the annual summit of G-20 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Argentina later this week, Donald Trump Monday said that for any trade deal China has to treat his country "fairly".

"Here's what the bottom line is: China has to treat us fairly. They haven't been. They have to treat us fairly," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He was responding to a question about his meeting with President Xi in Buenos Aires later this week on the sidelines of the annual summit of G-20 leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump said there is a possibility of having a trade deal with China. "I mean, it could happen. We have a good relationship," he said when asked about the likelihood of a trade deal with China.

Over the past six months, Trump has imposed import tariffs on Chinese products worth $250 billion and another round of an equal amount is ready to be imposed if there is no trade deal.

Trump argues that China has been unfair in its trade practices.
