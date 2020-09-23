China has no intention to fight a hot or cold war, will never seek expansion: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 22 said his country would never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence.

Addressing the general debate at the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA), he said Beijing had no intention to fight a war, either "hot" or "cold", with any country.

"We will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence. We have no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot war with any country," he said in a pre-recorded video message to the UN meeting.

Xi reiterated China's position that it would continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with other countries through negotiations.

His comments came in the backdrop of the military standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for over four months.

His words can also be read in the context of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a surprise visit to Ladakh on July 4, amid the border dispute.

PM Modi had said the era of expansionism is over and that the history is proof that "expansionists" have either lost or perished, in comments that were seen as a clear message to China.

The Chinese President said his country would not pursue development behind closed doors.

On the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic and the international criticism over China's alleged attempts to suppress information pertaining to the outbreak, he said, "Facing the virus, we should enhance solidarity and get through this together. We should follow the guidance of science, give full play to the leading role of the World Health Organization, and launch a joint international response to beat this pandemic. Any attempt of politicising the issue or stigmatisation must be rejected."

His comments came on the same day as US President Donald Trump accused China of unleashing the "plague" of the "China virus" upon the world, demanding that the UN hold Beijing accountable for failing to contain the spread of the infection that has killed nearly a million people across the world, including 200,000 Americans.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected over 30 million people and more than 958,000 people have died. The US, with 6.7 million infections, crossed the grim milestone of 200,000 deaths on September 22.