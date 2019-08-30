App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China has been recruiting spies via LinkedIn: Report

It is not as if only Chinese espionage systems are active on the Microsoft-owned platform with close to 650 million users

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
National flag of China (Wikimedia)
National flag of China (Wikimedia)

Fresh allegations have surfaced blaming China of leveraging American social media platform used to forge professional ties to hire spies.

According to a New York Times report, Chinese spies are using LinkedIn to recruit fellow spies, since it is the only major American social media platform that’s not banned in the country.

The report states that the fact that millions of job aspirants gather at this platform makes it the perfect place for espionage recruiters to go hunting. The usual targets of such spy agencies are either academics or people residing outside China who have recently quit their government jobs.

Close

NYT interviewed several former diplomats and intelligence experts to corroborate their allegations. In the course of it, it was deduced that most of these Chinese spies were hiring people by putting up a façade of being corporates. Pretending to be corporate hiring agencies, they get in touch with potential recruits. They then offer them a paid trip to China for further consultation and negotiations, after which they start building a rapport with the potential future spies.

related news

LinkedIn spokesperson Nicole Leverich said they actively hunt down and remove fake accounts. “We enforce our policies, which are very clear: The creation of a fake account or fraudulent activity with an intent to mislead or lie to our members is a violation of our terms of service,” she added.

However, this was not the first time that a media organisation pointed fingers at China for using LinkedIn to recruit spies. Last year, news agency Reuters had cited intelligence and law enforcement officials from the United States to warn that China is indulging in “super aggressive” activities on the professional platform.

Notably, it is not as if only Chinese espionage systems are active on the Microsoft-owned platform with close to 650 million users. Spy networks from other countries also leverage LinkedIn for the same purpose, but the number of Chinese spies in disguise on the platform are far greater compared to any other.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #Chinese spy #LinkedIn #People's Republic of China #Spy service

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.