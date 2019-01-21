China has ample room for macro policy support: Stats bureau chief

China has confidence and the capacity to achieve reasonable growth this year, Ning Jizhe said, adding that the slowing economy has shown some signs of stabilisation over the past two months.
China has ample room for macro policy support, Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statistics said on January 20, after the world's second-largest economy grew at the slowest pace since the global financial crisis in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Ning said that while the China-US trade war has affected China's economy the impact on growth is manageable.