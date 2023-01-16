 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China growth seen rebounding to 4.9% in 2023, more stimulus on the cards

Reuters
Jan 16, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

Gross domestic product (GDP) likely grew just 2.8% in 2022 as lockdowns weighed on activity and confidence, according to the median forecasts of 49 economists polled by Reuters, slower than a 3.2% rise seen in October's forecast and braking sharply from 8.4% growth in 2021.

The Chinese national flag flutters in central Beijing.

China's economic growth is likely to rebound to 4.9% in 2023, before steadying in 2024, a Reuters poll showed, as policymakers pledge to step up support for the COVID-ravaged economy.

Gross domestic product (GDP) likely grew just 2.8% in 2022 as lockdowns weighed on activity and confidence, according to the median forecasts of 49 economists polled by Reuters, slower than a 3.2% rise seen in October's forecast and braking sharply from 8.4% growth in 2021.

Chinese leaders have pledged to spur the world's second-largest economy this year while addressing some key drags on growth - the "zero-COVID" policy and a severe property sector downturn.

Strict COVID curbs were abruptly lifted in December, but surging infections are causing some near-term pains.

"We expect economic activities and consumption to rebound strongly from March-April onwards, helped by post-COVID re-opening and release of excess savings," Tao Wang, chief China economist at UBS, said in a research note.

"The lack of large-scale income- and consumption-stimulus will likely limit the rebound."