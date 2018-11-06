App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

China grants Trump family 18 trademarks in 2 months

The trademarks cover products from perfume to voting machines and will be finalised after 90 days if no one objects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, waves as Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta departs the White House on August 27, 2018, in Washington. (Image Source: PTI)
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, waves as Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta departs the White House on August 27, 2018, in Washington. (Image Source: PTI)
Whatsapp

China has given companies linked to US President Donald Trump and his daughter 18 new trademarks in the last two months, raising concerns about conflicts of interest in the White House on the eve of national elections.

The trademarks cover products from perfume to voting machines and will be finalised after 90 days if no one objects.

Ivanka Trump said in July she was shutting her namesake brand to focus on her role as a White House adviser.

Critics have been especially concerned that China, where the courts and bureaucracy are designed to reflect the will of the ruling Communist Party, could try to use the Trump family's valuable intellectual property for political leverage.

China has said it handles all trademark applications equally under the law.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.