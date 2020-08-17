172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|china-grants-countrys-first-covid-19-vaccine-patent-to-cansino-biologics-5716251.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China grants country's first COVID-19 vaccine patent to CanSino Biologics

The paper cited documents published by China's National Intellectual Property Administration saying that the patent was issued on August 11.

Reuters

China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc has won a patent approval from Beijing for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV, state media reported, citing documents from the country's intellectual property regulator.

It is the first COVID-19 vaccine patent granted by China, state-owned newspaper People's Daily reported on Sunday.

The paper cited documents published by China's National Intellectual Property Administration saying that the patent was issued on August 11.

Saudi Arabia said this month it plans to begin Phase III clinical trials for the CanSino vaccine. CanSino has said it is also in talks with Russia, Brazil and Chile to launch Phase III trials in those countries.

CanSino's Hong Kong shares rose around 14 percent in Monday's morning session. Its Shanghai shares rose by 6.6 percent as of midday.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Business #China #coronavirus #Health #wold news.

