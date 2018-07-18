App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 07:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China foreign ministry says trade war has become biggest 'confidence killer' for world economy

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a regular press briefing that the United States is fabricating all kinds of justifications, including that of national security.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a US trade war has become the biggest "confidence killer" for the global economy, and that the whole world would fight back if the United States continued to impose tariffs.

The United States and China have imposed tariffs on $34 billion of each other's imports. US President Donald Trump has threatened further tariffs unless Beijing agrees to change its intellectual property practices and high-technology industrial subsidy plans.

First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #Business #China #Current Affairs #Economy #World News

