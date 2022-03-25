English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China state media denies finding second black box, civil aviation media deletes post soon after

    The cockpit voice recorder would provide investigators with details of the communications between the flight's three pilots, which is one more than is normally required on board a Boeing 737-800 plane.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
    Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS

    Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS


    China's official Xinhua News Agency said on March 25 that the second black box of China Eastern jet that crashed on March 21 killing all 133 on board has yet to be found.


    Earlier, CAAC News, a publication managed by Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), had said China had found the second black box before deleting the news post from its official social media platforms.


    The cockpit voice recorder would provide investigators with details of the communications between the flight's three pilots, which is one more than is normally required on board a Boeing 737-800 plane.

    The first black box found in good shape on March 23 was the cockpit voice recorder, a CAAC official told reporters. The recording material was sent to Beijing for analysis, the official said.

    The China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people had crashed in southwest China and caused a mountain fire, state broadcaster CCTV had reported on March 21.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Here’s all you need to know about the black box

    Also Read: What we know about the crash of China Eastern Airlines flight 5735

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Blackbox #China Eastern Airlines
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 08:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.