China state media denies finding second black box, civil aviation media deletes post soon after

Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS

China's official Xinhua News Agency said on March 25 that the second black box of China Eastern jet that crashed on March 21 killing all 133 on board has yet to be found.

Earlier, CAAC News, a publication managed by Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), had said China had found the second black box before deleting the news post from its official social media platforms.

The cockpit voice recorder would provide investigators with details of the communications between the flight's three pilots, which is one more than is normally required on board a Boeing 737-800 plane.

The first black box found in good shape on March 23 was the cockpit voice recorder, a CAAC official told reporters. The recording material was sent to Beijing for analysis, the official said.

The China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people had crashed in southwest China and caused a mountain fire, state broadcaster CCTV had reported on March 21.

