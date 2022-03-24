English
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China finds part of engine belonging to China Eastern plane

    Reuters
    March 24, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    A general view shows the China Eastern Airlines headquarters in Shanghai on March 21, 2022. Photographer: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

    Chinese search and rescue in southern Guangxi region on Thursday found part of an engine belonging to a China Eastern Airlines jet that crashed three days ago, state television reported.

    The Boeing jet's two engines were manufactured by CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran that is the only engine producer for 737-800 planes.
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 12:55 pm
