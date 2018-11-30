China factory growth unexpectedly stalls in November: PMI

Growth in China's vast manufacturing sector stalled for the first time in over two years in November, missing expectations and adding pressure on Beijing to roll out more economic support measures amid a bitter trade war with the United States.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50.0 in November from 50.2 in October, data showed on Friday. The 50-point mark is considered neutral territory, indicating no growth in activity or contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the reading for the month would be unchanged from October at 50.2.

China's economic growth cooled to its weakest pace since the global financial crisis in the third quarter and analysts expect further softening in coming months before a raft of government support measures begins to stabilise activity.