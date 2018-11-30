App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 08:24 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China factory growth unexpectedly stalls in November: PMI

China's economic growth cooled to its weakest pace since the global financial crisis in the third quarter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Growth in China's vast manufacturing sector stalled for the first time in over two years in November, missing expectations and adding pressure on Beijing to roll out more economic support measures amid a bitter trade war with the United States.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50.0 in November from 50.2 in October, data showed on Friday. The 50-point mark is considered neutral territory, indicating no growth in activity or contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the reading for the month would be unchanged from October at 50.2.

China's economic growth cooled to its weakest pace since the global financial crisis in the third quarter and analysts expect further softening in coming months before a raft of government support measures begins to stabilise activity.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 08:23 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #Economy #World News

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.