PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China factory activity edges up in November: Official data

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity in China, has largely rebounded following strict measures to curb the virus early in the year, coming in at 52.1 this month.

AFP

China's factory activity grew at its fastest pace in over three years in November, official data showed Monday, as the world's second-largest economy continued its recovery from the coronavirus.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity in China, has largely rebounded following strict measures to curb the virus early in the year, coming in at 52.1 this month.

This was higher than October's reading of 51.4, and remains above the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction.

Close

The latest figures also bring the PMI data back to levels seen in September 2017.

related news

Analysts said improvement in both domestic and external demand boosted manufacturing activity.

"The main driver was a rise in new orders... In particular, the export orders component picked up," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist of consultancy Capital Economics.

"This suggests that China's exports continue to benefit from strong foreign demand for Chinese-made goods beyond Covid-19 related products, although fresh lockdowns abroad might have boosted demand for shipments of the latter."

Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics, which publishes the PMI, said Monday both the production and new orders indexes edged up.

Both sub-indexes fared well in industries relating to high-tech manufacturing such as pharmaceuticals, electrical machinery and equipment, he added.

But recovery in the manufacturing industry remains "uneven", Zhao said. Official data showed that small enterprises, which were hurt more by the outbreak, continued to lag behind large businesses.

China is expected to be the only major economy to record positive growth this year.

The non-manufacturing PMI came in at 56.4 in November, slightly higher than the month before, signalling further recovery in the services sector.

Lu Ting, chief China economist at investment bank Nomura, said Monday that China's domestic recovery was on track thanks to its Covid-19 containment, although "an extended pandemic may eventually dampen demand for China's exports if the purchasing power in overseas economies diminishes".

While there were sporadic virus outbreaks in Shanghai, Tianjin and Inner Mongolia, which Lu earlier said could slow recovery in service industries, the impact appears "limited" for now.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #China #Economy #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.