Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 08:02 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China extends anti-dumping tariff on Indian fibre optic product

China previously slapped an anti-dumping tariff on the same Indian product for five years until mid-August of 2019 and then had a review of the case.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image

China is extending an anti-dumping tariff on a fibre optic product made in India, the Ministry of Commerce said on August 13.

The punitive tariff on single-mode optical fibre takes effect from August 14 and lasts for five years, with tariffs ranging between 7.4 percent and 30.6 percent depending on the specific Indian manufacturers, the ministry said.

China previously slapped an anti-dumping tariff on the same Indian product for five years until mid-August of 2019 and then had a review of the case.
tags #China #Economy #India #trade #World News

