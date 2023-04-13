 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China exports rise for first time in 6 months

AFP
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Total exports soared 14.8 percent year-on-year, the data showed, a sharp rise from last March when strict virus lockdowns crippled normal economic activity.

China's exports rose in March for the first time in six months, customs data showed Thursday, as the world's second-largest economy continued its economic recovery following the end of onerous coronavirus curbs late last year.

The first jump since September upended the expectations of analysts, many of whom predicted a further decline, according to Bloomberg News.

"The positive surprise may be partly due to a low base effect -- the Covid outbreaks in March last year forced many factories to shut down," said Zhiwei Zhang, of Pinpoint Asset Management.