you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China exports in May fall 3.3% year-on-year; imports shrink 16.7%

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would tumble 7 percent from a year earlier after a 3.5 percent gain in April.

Reuters

China's exports in May fell a less-than-expected 3.3 percent compared with a year earlier, but imports plunged 16.7 percent, customs data showed on Sunday.

Imports were estimated to have contracted 9.7 percent, recovering from a slide of 14.2 percent in April.

Imports were estimated to have contracted 9.7 percent, recovering from a slide of 14.2 percent in April.

China posted a trade surplus of USD 62.93 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a USD 39 billion surplus and USD 45.34 billion surplus in April.

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 09:21 am

tags #China

