China expected to give $6 bn in aid to Pakistan as Imran Khan meets Xi Jinping: Report

China on November 2 reportedly agreed to provide $6 billion in aid to cash-strapped Pakistan to minimise its dependence on an IMF bailout package as Prime Minister Imran Khan on a maiden visit held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Khan, who arrived in the early hours on November 2 on a four-day visit, met Xi in the Great Hall of People where the two leaders also held one-on-one meeting besides delegation-level talks, Pakistan media reports said.

Pakistan is expected to receive $6 billion economic package from China during the visit, Pakistan's Geo TV reported.

A loan of $1.5 billion is also expected to be offered, along with an additional package of $3 billion for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the report said.

The loan and the investments were reportedly part of the $6 billion package.

There is no official comment from Beijing yet on the report.

This is the second $6 billion package which Khan has managed to obtain in the last few weeks as Pakistan reeled under severe financial crisis.

Earlier during his visit to Saudi Arabia, Riyadh committed $6 billion funding which included $3 billion deferred payment for oil imports.

Pakistan Finance Minister Asad Umar, who is accompanying Khan, earlier told media in Islamabad that his government's strategy was to seek loans from multiple sources instead of asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) alone to plug the entire gap in the country's financing needs.

Khan's visit evoked considerable interest as it comes in the wake of his past criticism of the $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and remarks by his ministers to cut down some of the projects over debt concern.