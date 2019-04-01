App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China expands curbs on fentanyl, blames US for its abuse

US President Donald Trump has criticised China for allowing fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, to be shipped from China to the United States, which faces an epidemic of opioid-related deaths.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

China will expand the range of fentanyl-related substances it defines as controlled narcotics, a Chinese security official said on April 1, blaming US culture for abuse of the drug.

US President Donald Trump has criticised China for allowing fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, to be shipped from China to the United States, which faces an epidemic of opioid-related deaths.

Fentanyl has been tied to already tense bilateral relations, with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer saying he hopes to include China's commitments to curb the drug in any agreement to end the two countries' bitter trade war.

China's addition of fentanyl-related substances to the supplementary list of controlled narcotic drugs will take effect on May 1, the Ministry of Public Security, the National Health Commission and the National Medical Products Administration said in a joint statement.

related news

Fentanyl itself and its "analogues" had previously been listed and remain controlled, the statement said.

"Resolved. All resolved," Liu Yuejin, a senior public security ministry official and vice commissioner of the China National Narcotics Control Commission, told reporters following a briefing, when asked if US concerns had been fixed.

But Liu said the amount of fentanyl from China going to the United States was "extremely limited" and that US criticisms of China being the main source of the drug "lack evidence".

"We believe that the United States itself is the main factor in the abuse of fentanyl there," Liu said, adding that American culture was partly to blame.

He said the United States had a long tradition of abusing prescription medicines and that enforcement and education about the dangers were not good enough.

"Some people link drug consumption with freedom, individuality, and liberation," Liu said. "If the United States truly wants to resolve its fentanyl abuse problem, it needs to strengthen its domestic work."

Chinese officials in the past year have vowed to step up cooperation with Washington on illegal drug production and sales, referring to it as a bright spot in relations.

The White House said after a December meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Argentina to deescalate trade frictions that Xi had agreed to designate fentanyl as a controlled substance.

Trump has called on China to apply the death penalty for "distributors and pushers" of the synthetic opioid.

The volume of drugs coming into the United States through the mail has grown in step with legitimate online shopping, US customs agents say, as Americans have taken to ordering drugs from overseas via the dark web.

A US congressional probe into the use of fentanyl in the United States found in 2018 that the substance could easily be bought online from Chinese "labs" and mailed to the United States due to gaps in oversight in the US Postal Service.

Such imports of prescription medicines and controlled substances are illegal, and China has become the main source of fentanyl in the United States, the US Department of Justice says.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 12:41 pm

tags #China #US #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

’Tis the Season of Defections: 50+ MPs and MLAs Have Jumped Ship in ...

Widow of Indian Pilot Flying the Doomed Lion Air 737 Max 8 Accuses Boe ...

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Gets Court to Bar Media from Publishing 'Defamator ...

'Need Rs 9,535 Cr to Sustain': Jet Airways' Lenders Draw up New Resolu ...

Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo Samples Fail Indian Quality Test, Compa ...

First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ti ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Branding 'Peace-loving Hindus' as Terroris ...

BJP Announces 3 More Lok Sabha Candidates from Odisha

Twitter is Having April Fool Blast at Himesh Reshammiya's Starrer Main ...

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

India delays levying retaliatory tariff on US goods to May 2

Everything that you should know about tax planning at the start of the ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex edges higher, near all-time high; Nifty ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Neither a Gujarati nor from Hindi heartland, Lal Krishna Advani finds ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Amit Shah takes on critics over unemployment, dismisses claims of surg ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Flip review: Bejoy Nambiar partially achieves in telling four edgy, en ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

LOL! Scared Games' April fool’s prank gets a 'friend'ly twist!

Nicki Minaj gets sued by former stylist for a whopping $43000, here’ ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.