China Evergrande to detail debt restructure plan on March 22

Reuters
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

The step paves the way for the world's most indebted property developer to restructure offshore debt of $22.7 billion, as part of liabilities of more than $300 billion.

Embattled developer China Evergrande Group plans to publish on Wednesday an offshore debt restructuring term sheet agreed with a key offshore bondholder group, the firm's lawyer told a Hong Kong court.

The step paves the way for the world's most indebted property developer to restructure offshore debt of $22.7 billion, as part of liabilities of more than $300 billion.

Evergrande, which began one of China's biggest debt restructuring processes early last year, expects to sign a deal with general creditors by the end of March, with the restructuring to take effect from Oct 1, it added on Monday.

The court set the next hearing of a winding-up petition for July 31, when Evergrande is expected to have a more advanced draft of the terms, after its latest timeline secured the petitioner's agreement not to press immediate demand.