App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

China economic growth slows to 6.7% in second quarter

Despite the quarterly deceleration, growth was still higher than the annual target of around 6.5 percent set by the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese growth slowed slightly in the second quarter as the world's number two economy faced a snowballing trade fight with the United States. The economy expanded by 6.7 percent in April-June, down from 6.8 percent in the first quarter and in line with a 6.7 percent rate tipped in an AFP survey of economists.

Despite the quarterly deceleration, growth was still higher than the annual target of around 6.5 percent set by the government.

China faced an "extremely complex environment both at home and abroad", said Mao Shengyong, a spokesman for the national statistics bureau.

The impact of the deepening trade conflict with the United States was yet to fully kick in, according to analysts, who added that Beijing's battle to rein in pollution and spiralling debt levels had crimped growth.

Both Washington and Beijing slapped tariffs on USD 34 billion of each others' goods earlier this month, with the US threatening to impose further tariffs on another USD 200 billion in Chinese goods.

Beijing has vowed to retaliate but has not yet said what measures it will take.

China's government is facing a multi-front battle to defend its economy, fighting to reduce the debt mountain while the yuan and local stock markets tumble in the face of the US trade conflict.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 08:32 am

tags #China #growth #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.