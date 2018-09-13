App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China drawing up plans to take polluting diesel trucks off the road: Source

The Ministry of Transport said in July it wanted to remove 1 million polluting trucks in northern China as part of a three-year plan, but no details of the proposal have been reported.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China is drawing up a plan to replace as many as 1 million heavy duty diesel trucks in its northern regions with ones that burn cleaner fuel by 2020, as Beijing ramps up its battle against dirty fuel, an industry source said.

The transport and environment ministries are considering proposals that include replacing vehicles with more modern trucks using a higher grade of diesel called National 5, and using electric trucks or ones that run on liquefied natural gas, the source, who is involved in the discussions, said. He declined to be identified as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

It was not clear when the two ministries would make their final decision.

The two ministries have held several meetings with industrial experts in recent months to iron out details of the proposal, the source said.

If adopted, the plan would have a major impact on Chinese refiners, including state-owned majors Sinopec and CNPC, and affect long-term diesel demand forecasts.

The industry produced about 183 million tonnes of diesel last year, with retail prices recently surging after independent refiners ran low on stocks during the summer maintenance period.
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 03:33 pm

