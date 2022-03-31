English
    China done with most airline crash search and rescue, working on preliminary report

    A final report into the crash of the Boeing 737-800 will be completed and made public after the investigation is concluded, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) safety head Zhu Tao told reporters.

    Reuters
    March 31, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
    Rescue workers work at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 24, 2022. REUTERS

    China has completed the main search and rescue work at site of a China Eastern Airlines crash that killed 132 people last week and plans to complete a preliminary report within 30 days of the event, an aviation official said on Thursday.

    Under international rules, a 30-day report must be lodged with U.N. aviation agency ICAO but it does not need to be public. A final report is due within a year of the crash, though sometimes it can take longer.
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 08:11 am
