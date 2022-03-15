China does not want to be 'affected' by Russia sanctions: Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. (Image: Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

China's foreign minister has warned his nation does not want to be impacted by Western economic sanctions on Russia, state media said Tuesday, as pressure grows on Beijing to withdraw support from an isolated Moscow.

"China is not a party to the crisis, still less wants to be affected by the sanctions," Wang Yi said, according to a readout of a phone call with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares published on Tuesday.