China 'disappointed' with US move to quit UN rights body

China today said it is "disappointed" with the US decision to withdraw from the UN human rights body. US Permanent Representative to the UN, Nikki Haley yesterday announced the withdrawal of her country from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Authorised and created by the UN General Assembly, the UNHRC is an important platform for different parties to enhance dialogue, cooperation, mutual learning, and joint promotion of human rights.

All parties attach great importance to the council, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said here.

China advocates and commits itself to safeguarding multilateralism, and supports the UN Human Rights Council and other mechanisms to work together for the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide, Geng said.

"China will continue to work with other parties and make contributions to the sound development of international human rights through constructive dialogue and collaboration," he said.