 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Taiwan says China deployed 71 warplanes in weekend war drills

AFP
Dec 26, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

In a daily update posted by the defence ministry on Twitter, Taiwan said 47 of the sorties crossed into the island's air defence zone, the third highest daily incursion on record, according to AFP's database.

The Chinese national flag flutters in central Beijing.

China deployed 71 warplanes in weekend military exercises around Taiwan, Taipei's defence ministry said Monday, including dozens of fighter jets in one of its biggest daily incursions to date.

The People's Liberation Army said it had conducted a "strike drill" on Sunday in response to unspecified "provocations" and "collusion" between the United States and the self-ruled island.

Data from Taiwan's defence ministry showed those drills were one of the largest since they started releasing daily tallies.

In a post on Twitter, Taiwan said 60 fighter jets took part in the drills, including six SU-30 warplanes, some of China's most advanced.

Moreover, 47 of the sorties crossed into the island's air defence zone, the third highest daily incursion on record, according to AFP's database.

Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by China, which claims the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory, to be taken one day.