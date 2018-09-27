App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China demands US act to improve military ties amid tensions

Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang denied US President Donald Trump's accusation that Beijing is trying to influence the U.S. congressional elections in November.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China on Thursday criticized the United States for flying B-52 bombers in the vicinity of the South China Sea, and demanded that the US take steps to improve military relations amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Defence ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang told a monthly briefing that China is resolutely opposed to provocative U.S. military actions in the South China Sea - where China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines have rival claims.

Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang denied US President Donald Trump's accusation that Beijing is trying to influence the U.S. congressional elections in November.

"We advise the United States to stop this unceasing criticism and slander of China," Geng said at a briefing in Beijing.

related news

"Stop these wrong words and deeds that damage bilateral relations and the basic interests of both countries' peoples," Geng said.

The two countries, already engaged in an acrimonious trade war, continue to butt heads over a list of sensitive issues including the South China Sea and Taiwan.

On Saturday, China summoned the U.S. ambassador in Beijing and postponed joint military talks to protest Washington's decision to sanction a Chinese military agency and its director for buying Russian fighter jets and a surface-to-air missile system.

Beijing has also denied a request for a U.S. warship to visit Hong Kong, the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city said on Tuesday.

China also expressed anger after the U.S. approved the sale of spare parts for F-16 fighter planes and other military aircraft worth up to $330 million to self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers a renegade province.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 03:29 pm

tags #China #United States #World News

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.