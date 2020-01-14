China December trade beats forecasts: exports up 7.6%, imports up 16.3%

The median forecast from a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 3.2% rise in exports in December, following November's 1.3% drop.
China's exports in December rose 7.6% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, signalling a modest recovery in demand as a preliminary trade deal with the United States raised hopes that a prolonged tariff war will be de-escalated.
It was the first time China's exports have risen since March 2019.
The median forecast from a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 3.2% rise in exports in December, following November's 1.3% drop.
Imports in December rose 16.3% from a year earlier. The Reuters poll had forecast 9.6% growth.China posted a trade surplus of $46.79 billion in December, compared with the poll's forecast for a $48-billion surplus, up from November's surplus of $37.93 billion.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.