App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 10:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

China cuts loan rate as it battles coronavirus impact

The reduction in the loan prime rate (LPR) -- one of the preferential rates commercial banks impose on their best customers and which serves as a reference for other lending rates -- is the latest measure to help companies struggling through the epidemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

China on Thursday announced it would cut interest rates in a bid to boost the economy, as it battles the economic fallout of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The reduction in the loan prime rate (LPR) -- one of the preferential rates commercial banks impose on their best customers and which serves as a reference for other lending rates -- is the latest measure to help companies struggling through the epidemic.

The one-year LPR was lowered to 4.05 per cent from 4.15 per cent, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement.

Close

The five-year LPR -- on which many lenders base their mortgage rates -- was also lowered to 4.75 per cent from 4.8 per cent.

related news

The LPR, released on the 20th day of every month, is based on rates of the central bank's open market operations, especially medium-term lending facility rates.

The rate reduction comes as Beijing battles to control a virus epidemic that has infected over 74,500 people in the country.

The outbreak is threatening to put a dent in the global economy, with China paralysed by vast quarantine measures and major firms such as iPhone maker Apple and mining giant BHP warning it could damage bottom lines.

The central bank said earlier this month it would offer a 300-billion-yuan ($43-billion) boost to help businesses involved in fighting the epidemic.

Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said the rate cut would "help companies weather the damage from the coronavirus at the margins".

But he said the ability of firms to postpone loan repayments and access loans on preferential terms would be more important in the short-term.

"We expect the People's Bank to continue loosening monetary conditions in the coming weeks, especially given signs that the coronavirus disruptions have started to weigh on employment," he said.

"But rate cuts alone will provide limited relief to the millions of small private firms that are suffering the most from the epidemic and are poorly served by the formal banking (sector).

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 10:29 am

tags #China #coronavirus #loan #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.